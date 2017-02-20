Special Report: Sandwich generation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As our parents age, our roles will eventually change in their lives. One day, we may wake up and find ourselves as the caregiver. Many of you might say it's just what families do.

For those of you who are already raising your children, your new role can be very challenging. You are part of what's known as the Sandwich Generation. It's a story that hits home for many. Everyone likely knows someone who is taking care of an aging loved one, but sometimes, that role reversal happens sooner than expected.



Felipa Wilmot with Area Agency on Aging said, "you will see a lot of young people that are raising families, trying to take care of grandma, grandpa, or mom or dad."

It's an all too familiar family story, Wilmot has heard over the last decade as a caregiver specialist.

Over at Del Mar College's West Campus, folks who have found themselves responsible for the care for a loved one are getting a crash course on care giving 101. The course is a free program provided by Area Agency on Aging.



Wilmot said, "we have care giving training that actually prepares the caregiver with information important to them."

Services that can help alleviate the overwhelming feeling that is often associated with their new role.

Wilmot said, "it's on medication management, we provide hands on assistance, caregiver stress, recognizing red flags if you are under a lot of stress."



For those who are sandwiched between caring for their parents while still raising their children are members of a group called the Sandwich Generation. The group is typically in their thirties or forties and are working full or part time jobs. something that can leave caregivers feeling squeezed.



Mary Ann Mondragon with Caregiver SOS told 3 News, "care giving is very challenging and when they add more family into the mix, sometimes they have to bring mom into the home, dad into the home. It's different for the children and then to try and juggle everything gets even harder. You have to go to work, come home, pick up your kids. None of that changes. You still have your loved one at home to help take care of."



Caregiver SOS is a WellMed program and is another resource that can help provide assistance.

Mondragon said, "a lot of times they think because they are the caregiver it's not okay to get outside help. They feel guilty. They want to do it all themselves, so it's a lot easier once they understand other caregivers are getting help as well."

Caregiver SOS is located at the Lindale Senior Center next to Ray High School. It's where you can learn more about services that can help a caregiver connect with support groups and educational classes.

Mondragon said, "that is what we are here for, to help them through their care giving journey. It's not an easy journey. We are here to help them sometimes even if it's just to visit and talk to them, that is what they need."

Lisa Oliver is with the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department. She says each of the 8 senior centers across the city provides an opportunity to help, but also to provide a safe environment for senior citizens to go and interact with others.

Here is a list of those centers.

Broadmoor 1651 Tarlton 361-826-3138

Ethel Eyerly 645 Graham 361-826-2330

Garden 5325 Greely 361-826-2345

Greenwood 4040 Greenwood 361-826-1368

Lindale 3135 Swantner 361-826-2340

Northwest 9725 Up River Rd. 361-826-2320

Oveal Williams 1414 Martin Luther King 361-826-2305

Zavala 510 Osage 361-826-3099

Oliver said, "the senior centers serve as a focal point for the community for just that reason, to promote active aging but also as a resource for the caregiver who is caring for their loved one."

The are people and programs dedicated to making sure caregivers know they don't have to go through this journey alone.

Area Agency on Aging

361-883-3935 or 1-800-817-5743

www.aaacoastalbend.org

Caregiver SOS

Located at the Lindale Senior Center at 3135 Swantner

www.caregiversos.org

For Info call: 1-886-390-6491 or 361-826-2343

KIII