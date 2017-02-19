CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Potty training is such a tough thing to do when it comes to your pup. The K9 Coach, Floyd Swydan joined us this week to give us an overview on how to transition your pup from potty pads to the great outdoors.

Suzy Q is 100% housebroken on potty pads as many dogs are. But Swydan says he has received questions on how to transition from potty pads to the great outdoors.

Here is an overview of how to do this:

1. Establish a place where you're dog will use the potty pad and reward them for using it.

2. Don't be in a hurry. Start moving the potty pad closer to the door.

3. As you move the pad to the door put deterrent in the old place where the pad was, such as furniture, a water bowl or even something scary in that spot so they won't go back there.

3. After a few weeks, place the potty pad directly at the door you want them to go out of and praise praise praise when they use it.

4. You can see in the vid that we have a doggy door and that is beneficial.

5. Place the potty pad on the outside of the door and open the door for them or show them how to use the doggy door.

6. Move the potty pad into the grass for a few days, then eventually remove the potty pad.

With SuzyQ, we used unscented potty pads. You can also choose scented pads and they make the same scent in a spray to spray outside.

