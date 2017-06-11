K9 Coach: Hurricane Preparedness Checklist for your Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It is officially hurricane season and before we see any storms develop in the tropics, it's important to prepare not only your family, but your pets too. The K9 Coach Floyd Swydan joined us with a look at a few things to keep in mind. He said to be sure to have a plan in place if you're going to evacuate. Have plenty of food, water, their medications, a crate, leash and collar, and even shot records.

Keep them on the leash until you return home. Many dogs have panic attacks and take off running in a different environment. Many towns also have shelters for humans and are now allowing pets, be sure to check.

