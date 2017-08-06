K9 Coach: Importance of Supporting Adoption Facilities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The K9 Coach Floyd Swydan joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about the importance of supporting your local adoption facilities.

It takes a lot of resources to run a no kill shelter from money, to pet food, to lots of volunteers.

Social media plays a big role these days in helping find dogs or cats a loving home.

One of many misconceptions are that you adopt the baggage that comes with the dog, Floyd said he doesn't believe this is true. Most adoption facilities will allow you to bring your family and existing pet in to meet the dog. If this is your first pet, most adoption agencies will talk you though shots , food, lifestyle, exercise and everything you need for your new family member. Even if you are not looking for a dog, any monetary contribution or donation will help. You can also find out how you can volunteer your time at a shelter.

