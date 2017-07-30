K9 Coach: keeping your dog cool during the summer months

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Staying cool can be difficult during the summer months, especially here in South Texas. It's important to make sure our pets stay cool as well. The K9 Coach, Floyd Swydan joined us on 3 News First Edition with a few tips to help your pet cool down while in your own back yard.

If you are gone a couple of hours in the afternoon, and your dogs have to be kept outside, be sure there is a shaded area the dogs can retreat to when it gets too hot. Unbrellas make the perfect addition to help keep the sun off your dog's fur coat. Also, try filling a kid sized pool with water. Dogs will no doubt jump in for a quick cool off and it also makes them feel good soaking in the water.

If it's in the budget, you can also hook up mist sprayers or fans on the back porch.

