K9 Coach: Keeping your dog's feet from getting burned this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The K9 Coach, Floyd Swydan joined us on 3 News First Edition with tips on how you can protect your dog's feet from the burning asphalt this summer.

Temperatures can heat up very quickly throughout the day and so can the asphalt which can actually burn your dog's feet. If it's 87 degrees outside, the blacktop can reach well over 100 degrees.

The darker your asphalt, the hotter it will be. The K9 coach says if you take your dog on a run, do it in the early morning or late evening hours. Also, try to keep them in the grass if you can.

Black dogs can also absorb the sunlight, and can become much hotter than a lighter colored dog. He advises people to be careful out there this summer.

© 2017 KIII-TV