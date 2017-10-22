K9 Coach: Moving across the country with your pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There can be a lot of preparation work when making a big move across the country with your family. For those of you who have pets, there are some things to keep in mind to make sure they are taken care of the best way possible.

The K-9 Coach, Floyd Swydan joined us on 3 News First Edition with the details.

Swydan said, when you decide to move there are some decisions to make. First be sure you have all of your dog's medications and vet records with you. As a precaution, consider having your pet micro chipped before you leave.

Many people are in a hurry and make arrangements to board their dog first and then have them flown to the destination later. Swydan said he doesn't like this because the animal is not with their owners, they are in a cargo hold. Airlines are getting better about giving services for the animals. but it is still scary as they are considered cargo.

If you must fly, take the dog inside the plane with you if you can.

A better option:

Rent a van or an RV to hold a crate and drive the dog so you can be with the dog…they can see you and you can see them and stop and take breaks. Many motels, hotels don't take animals so plan your trip if you need to stop overnight. With cats it is the same thing. Make sure they are crated with a litter box inside the crate.

Many stops are necessary for your dog's bathroom breaks. Do not take cats out of the crate.

When you arrive at your final destination, make sure you introduce your dogs to a fenced in yard, and don't let your cats run out the front door because many animals, when confronted with a new space, will panic and try to return 'home'.

After a week or so at your new place, with food and water, your dog will consider this their new home.

