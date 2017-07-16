KIII
K9 Coach: Signs of Overheating and Heat Stroke in your Dog

The summer is here and there are many things we do to keep ourselves cool from overheating, but what about our dogs? How do we keep them safe from the heat? The K9 Coach, Floyd Swydan joined us on 3 News First Edition with tips on how to prevent and tr

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Signs of overheating and heat stroke in your dog:
 
1. Rapid panting (more than normal)
2. Bright red tongue (sometimes swollen)
3. Red or pale gums (not their usual color)
4. Thick sticky saliva
5. Weakness
6. Dizziness
7. Confusion
8. Vomiting
9. Rapid heart rate
10. Seizures
 
This is serious within a short period of time and can lead to heart failure, kidney failure, nervous system failure.
 
Remedy:
 
1. Call your vet
2. Cool wet towels under the arms, around the neck and paws
3. If you are way outdoors, do the same with stream water or pond water.
 
Never use ice cold water to shock them.

