K9 Coach: Signs of Overheating and Heat Stroke in your Dog

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Signs of overheating and heat stroke in your dog:

1. Rapid panting (more than normal)

2. Bright red tongue (sometimes swollen)

3. Red or pale gums (not their usual color)

4. Thick sticky saliva

5. Weakness

6. Dizziness

7. Confusion

8. Vomiting

9. Rapid heart rate

10. Seizures

This is serious within a short period of time and can lead to heart failure, kidney failure, nervous system failure.

Remedy:

1. Call your vet

2. Cool wet towels under the arms, around the neck and paws

3. If you are way outdoors, do the same with stream water or pond water.

Never use ice cold water to shock them.

