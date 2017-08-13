K9 Coach: Teaching your dog to come to you

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Have you ever tried to get your dog to come to you, but he just doesn't seem to want to listen?

The K9 Coach Floyd Swydan joined us with important tips to help teach your dog to obey your commands.

Swydan says if your dog runs into the street and a truck is approaching, it's important that they know how to come on command, so they can avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

He says two important things that can help train your dog to come to you is a flexi long-retractable leash and treats.

See how it works by watching the video.

