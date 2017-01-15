K9 Coach: Things to Keep in Mind Before Taking your Dog for a Run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Your New Year's resolution might be to do a little running to get in shape. It can be boring running by yourself so you may want to consider taking your dog with you for company.

Here are some things to think about:

1. Breed and size is important. For example, short nosed dogs are not good runners because they cannot breathe too well.

2. All dogs are basically sprinters, not long-distance runners. Work them up to distances, same as you would do yourself to increase stamina.

3. Take plenty of water. Remember dogs cool off by panting so we need to keep that mechanism wet and cool.

4. Take it easy in the hotter weather. Dogs can overheat quickly even with plenty of water.

5. If they lay down or get stubborn, you've reached a point where they've had enough, it's time to cool down, and start again tomorrow.

6. Careful when you hold the leash. It's best to keep them on your side but slightly in front. If they are directly in front, if they stop you will trip over them. If they're behind you, if they stop, it will jerk you.

Running with your dog can be very rewarding, just take proper precautions.

