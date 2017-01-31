Speeders arrested for fleeing from police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A pair of speeders landed behind bars Tuesday after they tried to elude police on SPID.

Police said a pair of vehicles that were traveling together around 9:30 a.m. blew through a red light at SPID and Ennis Joslin. Police gave chase and were able to eventually pull the vehicles over at SPID and Kostoryz.

The two drivers, 41-year-old Roberto Gonzalez and 39-year-old Jose Pupo were arrested for fleeing from police.

(© 2017 KIII)