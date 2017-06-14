Speeding leads to man's decapitation

FLOUR BLUFF, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are investigating a fatal accident on the JFK Causeway that resulted in one man being decapitated. Crews shut down lanes going westbound for over an hour while they worked to clear the scene.

The accident took place shortly after midnight. Detectives say a man was speeding down the causeway in his motorcycle before loosing control.

Witnesses say they saw the man's body fly into the water. Several body parts were discovered on the scene

Detectives are still working to identify the man.

This a developing story.

© 2017 KIII-TV