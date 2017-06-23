Spohn responds to recent unveiled healthcare overhaul

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Christus Spohn health system was quick to respond to Thursday's news of the U.S. Senate health measure. In a statement, the non-profit catholic group said they "opposed the American Health Care Act because it is predicted to leave more than 23 million Americans without health insurance over the next 10 years." Christus Health system added they are deeply committed to reducing the number of uninsured in the communities they serve in Texas and Louisiana.

