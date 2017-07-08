Spohn Shoreline trauma center diverted patients for hours due to cooling tower issues

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An external loss of water pressure affected the cooling towers in a portion of the Spohn Shoreline Hospital Saturday.

Those towers feed into the trauma operating rooms.

The issue did not affect current patient care.

New trauma cases were diverted to other area hospitals including Bay Area.



Spohn Shoreline was back up and running Saturday night.

