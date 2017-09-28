Sponsors invited to 'Boots, Business and Barbecue' fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A fundraiser strictly for local businesses was announced Thursday morning. It's called "Boots, Business and Barbecue," the brainchild of State Rep. Todd Hunter, and is being sponsored by AEP Texas.

The idea of the fundraiser is to provide money directly to business owners to help them reopen.

Patrick King with AEP Texas said the company wants to help their customers get back on their feet.

Information on how business owners can apply for the funds should be available from their local chamber in the next week or so.

Sponsorships include $5,000 tables for state elected officials, $3,500 tables for local mayors and $1,500 tables. There will also be a live auction with major prize packages.

Boots, Business and Barbecue will be held from 5-10 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

