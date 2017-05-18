Sponsors needed for this year's Operation Safe Return

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Even though the event is still a few months away, Kiii-TV is looking for sponsors for the sixth annual Operation Safe Return.

Every year, Kiii-TV teams up with the Corpus Christi Police Department to put on a health and safety fair for students and parents in the area. Kids can receive school supplies and immunizations during the event.

CCPD officials said some kids do not have to worry about going to school with an empty backpack, but others are not so forunate.

"There's some that can't even get a pencil or paper, and you'd be surprised how many of those kids are out there," CCPD's Arlene Cordell said. "And their parents are so thankful to us, and they're thanking the officers."

Last year, more than 3,000 kids filled the American Bank Center exhibition hall. This August police expect around 4,000.

Cordell said it is important for the community to come together to help local students. The CCPD asks anyone who is interested in sponsoring or donating money to give them a call at 361-886-2765.

© 2017 KIII-TV