Spooky fun in store for the public this weekend

Spend your Friday afternoon with the St. Patrick School during their 55th Annual Halloween Carnival! Plenty of games, rides, and candy for kids of all ages to enjoy. Parents will also enjoy tasty food and a safe environment for their children. The carnival will kick off rain or shine Friday Oct. 20 from 5:30-10:30 pm.

