Spots still open in 2017 Beach to Bay relay marathon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Preparations for the 42nd annual Beach to Bay relay marathon are underway. It has grown into one of the largest relay races in the country, and there are still spots available.

The event is always held on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May honoring the men and women who serve our country. All proceeds will be given to local charities.

"We have novice runners. We have experienced runners. We have kids as young as six and adults as old as 80 and everyone in between," Race Director Doug McBee said. "It's a race for everybody, not just fast runners."

For more information, visit www.beachtobayrelay.com.

© 2017 KIII-TV