Spring swimming lessons registration begin Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Wednesday that the recently renovated Corpus Christi Natatorium begins their classes on Feb. 12 and registration Saturday, Jan. 12

Spring is just 50 days away, but that should not stop people from preparing for essential spring swimming lessons.

Each class is four weeks long and teach the skills needed to stay safe in the water which is the first step in enjoying swimming.

Lessons allow students of all ages and abilities to progress from basic to advanced swim strokes as they learn and practice new skills in the pool.

