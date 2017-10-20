St. James Episcopal School hosts pumpkin patch fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, take your family to the St. James Episcopal School Pumpkin Patch.

The school opened up their pumpkin patch Friday and it will remain open all weekend. There are also slides down the hill, moon jumps and swings for the kids to enjoy.

Pumpkins range in price from $1-$20, and all proceeds will go directly to the school.

The pumpkin patch will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

