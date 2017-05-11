"Stamp out hunger" food drive benefits the Food Bank of Corpus Christi

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The National Association of Letter Carriers will be collecting food as part of the "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive.

This is the nation's largest one-day food collection to help the Food Bank of Corpus Christi. You can donate by leaving non-perishable food items inside your mailbox Saturday morning.

Letter carriers will then collect and deliver them to the Food Bank of Corpus Christi. The NALC “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive helps keep the Food Bank shelves stocked year-round for people in eleven Coastal Bend counties who are food-insecure.

Last year, “Stamp Out Hunger” collected 80 million pounds of nonperishable foods nationwide during the drive. Since the first drive in 1993, the total amount of donations collected is more than 1.5 BILLION pounds.

Donations can also be dropped off at any local post office.

