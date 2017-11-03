'Stand Down for Veterans' assisting our heroes in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Veterans Services Office teamed up Friday with other outreach programs for the Stand Down for Veterans event.

Coastal Bend veterans were given the opportunity to access different services like health screenings and counseling, and were even offered free haircuts.

Organizers of the event also used the time to evaluate the needs of veterans in the area and assist them with housing.

"I got in trouble for pain medication and drinking. I was in Metro Ministries, in a shelter. When I was able to transition out of Metro Ministries they helped me with a handout, they brought me furniture, helped me with a down payment for my rent," U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer Michael Bellipanni said.

Officers with the Veterans Services Office expect more veterans in need after Hurricane Harvey.

If you would like to help or volunteer, you can contact the office at 361-888-0820.

