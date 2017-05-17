Star Wars is to take over the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Very special photo ops with Star War characters, learning opportunities for young ones, and plenty of food trucks Saturday, May 20th! Don't miss the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's first ever Star Wars Day!
