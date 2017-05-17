KIII
Close

Star Wars is to take over the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Very special photo ops with Star War characters, learning opportunities for young ones, and plenty of food trucks Saturday, May 20th! Don't miss the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's first ever Star Wars Day!

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:15 AM. CDT May 17, 2017

Very special photo ops with Star War characters, learning opportunities for young ones, and plenty of food trucks Saturday, May 20th! Don't miss the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's first ever Star Wars Day!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories