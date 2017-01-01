State Bills to be proposed in 2017 Legislature

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - To our state capitol.
The 85th Legislative session is scheduled to meet next Tuesday, January 10th. Several bills are expected to be presented to lawmakers for final approval.
Among them are: David's Law- a measure aiming to make it a misdemeanor to electronically harass or bully anyone under the age of 18.
Senate bill 69 would make leaving an animal unattended in a car during dangerous conditions such as extreme heat a Class A misdemeanor.
House bill 64 is looking to abolish the death penalty. The 2017 legislative session ends May 29th.
