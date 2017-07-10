State FFA convention begins in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thousands of students from around the State have converged on the Coastal Bend to take part in the State's annual Future Farmers of America Convention or FFA.

Monday night we found the group in Sinton at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds where the rodeo portion of the convention kicked off.

Earlier in the day we found students over at Calallen High School where they were taking part in the speaking development competition.

The Convention runs through Friday.

© 2017 KIII-TV