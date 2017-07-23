State lawmakers move forward with 'bathroom bill'

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - State lawmakers approved a new bill that would restrict bathroom use for transgender Texans in public schools and government buildings.

Senate Bill 3 was proposed by Senate Lois Kolkhorst which also prohibits the use of showers in certain facilities for transgender individuals.

The bill states that a person in a government building or public school must use the bathroom based on the gender on their birth certificate

On Friday different groups lined up outside the state capital to express opposition toward the new bill.

Officials from large cities across the state have said that an estimated $66 million has already been lost in convention business. They say if the bill is enacted the state could loose up $1.4 billion.

The bill will now move forward toward the full Senate next week.

