State legislators review Texas special session

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a session full of anti-social legislation. That's how one member of the South Texas legislative delegation summed up the recent special session in Austin.

The update was presented Thursday at an event arranged by the Corpus Christi League of Women Voters.

"We had quite a bit of legislation that was very socially divisive on the senate side," State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa said. "Bathrooms. There was a big fight about which bathrooms to use, and it's never been an issue in the past."

Hinojosa said the bathroom bill ate up a lot of the senate's time in the special session when there are other issues that need attention.

"I want to focus more on public education. We need to fix the system," Hinojosa said. "I want to focus more on higher education. We need to make sure to provide the proper funding for our colleges and stay competitive."

Hinojosa said creating jobs and reforming healthcare are other major issues facing the State.

Meanwhile, State Rep. Todd Hunter said Hurricane Harvey is forcing State leaders to face another issue that's been swept aside in the past.

"Affordable housing," Hunter said. "We've got to quit ignoring the issue. It's time to address it. We got a real reason. I've been in Port Aransas yesterday and the day before, where nobody has a home."

Hunter said he feels like South Texas has been forgotten in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but there are many other issues that need the attention of the legislature.

"I think the issues of health care, housing, mental health and in particular education," Hunter said.

Hunter said he does not expect the governor to call for any more special sessions.

