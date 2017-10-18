State of Texas offers extension to renew vehicle registration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The State of Texas announced Wednesday a registration extension for vehicle owners in counties affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Residents from those counties are permitted a temporary extension to renew the registration of their vehicle and even to obtain an inspection.
This only applies to counties named by the Governor's proclamation, and grants an additional 30 days to renew, giving until Nov. 15 to take care of registering your vehicle.
The following counties are eligible for the extension:
- Aransas
- Austin
- Bastrop
- Bee
- Brazoria
- Burleson
- Caldwell
- Calhoun
- Chambers
- Colorado
- Comal
- DeWitt
- Fayette
- Fort bend
- Galveston
- Goliad
- Gonzales
- Grimes
- Guadalupe
- Hardin
- Harris
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jim Wells
- Karnes
- Kleberg
- Lavaca
- Lee
- Liberty
- Madison
- Matagorda
- Milam
- Montgomery
- Newton
- Nueces
- Orange
- Polk
- Refugio
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- San Jacinto
- San Patricio
- Tyler
- Victoria
- Walker
- Waller
- Washington
- Wharton
