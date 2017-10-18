State of Texas offers extension to renew vehicle registration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The State of Texas announced Wednesday a registration extension for vehicle owners in counties affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Residents from those counties are permitted a temporary extension to renew the registration of their vehicle and even to obtain an inspection.

This only applies to counties named by the Governor's proclamation, and grants an additional 30 days to renew, giving until Nov. 15 to take care of registering your vehicle.

The following counties are eligible for the extension:

Aransas

Austin

Bastrop

Bee

Brazoria

Burleson

Caldwell

Calhoun

Chambers

Colorado

Comal

DeWitt

Fayette

Fort bend

Galveston

Goliad

Gonzales

Grimes

Guadalupe

Hardin

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jim Wells

Karnes

Kleberg

Lavaca

Lee

Liberty

Madison

Matagorda

Milam

Montgomery

Newton

Nueces

Orange

Polk

Refugio

Sabine

San Augustine

San Jacinto

San Patricio

Tyler

Victoria

Walker

Waller

Washington

Wharton

