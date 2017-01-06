State Privacy Act Raising Concern

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is planning on proposing the Texas Privacy Act at the next state legislation on January 10th.
The bill says that people who identify as the opposite gender must use the bathroom based on their designated gender at birth.
Many advocates are opposed to the bill as they say it will do more harm than good.
Government buildings such as public schools and universities will be impacted if the bill is passe
