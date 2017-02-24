State Rep files bill to protect privacy of victims

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Representative Abel Herrero filed a bill to protect the privacy of victims of violent crimes.

HB 2387 would make victim applications and program documents confidential and released only by court order.

The Crime Victims' Compensation Program helps victims and their families pay for the mental, physical and financial cost resulting from a violent crime. The victims give sensitive information to apply for the program, but the application and information given is not confidential, leaving the victims vulnerable to re-victimization.

