State Rep. hosts school supply giveaway in Robstown

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Texas State Representative Abel Herrero wants to make sure kids in Robstown are ready for the start of school, so on Tuesday he hosted a school supply giveaway.

Hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out. Parents had to have their kids with them to receive the donations.

The giveaway is something Herrero has been doing for the community for the last five years.

Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from the event with the details.

© 2017 KIII-TV