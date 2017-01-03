State representative planning bill to outlaw celebratory gunfire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - State Representative, Armando Martinez Martinez plans on launching a bill that will reduce or prevent Texas residents from firing celebratory gunfire.
Martinez has been recovering from injuries after a falling bullet hit his head on New Year's Eve at a home in Weslaco.
The bullet came from nearby residents firing celebratory gunshots into the air as a way to ring in the new year. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department has been investigating the situation as deadly conduct.
The details of the proposed bill have not been released but Martinez does plan on meeting with the local district attorney and sheriff's office before the next legislative session, which is scheduled for January 10th.
