State Representative recovering from NYE gunshot injury

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KIII NEWS) - A bizarre story out of Weslaco in the Rio Grande Valley. State Representative Armando Martinez was released from the hospital Monday after being struck in the head during a New Year's celebration. It was believed to be a result of celebratory gunfire.

Martinez says he heard gunfire in the neighborhood before hugging his wife as the New Year arrived. He says he then felt like he was hit with a sledgehammer in the back of the head. It was discovered that he'd been shot.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.