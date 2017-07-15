State Representative Todd Hunter happy no one was hurt during fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An early morning fire consumed State Representative Todd Hunter's office last Sunday.

A few days later, Corpus Christi and State fire investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.

Kiii Reporter Madeleine Dart sat down with Representative Todd Hunter, and he said, "It's a tragic event and I mean it was burnt but as I saw the building I noticed the surrounding area was not affected so it looked suspicious".

Hunter never expected to be targeted like this.

The office will have to be rebuilt, Hunter is just thankful that no one was hurt.

He said, "The first thing I thought about is I hope nobody was there and I hope nobody in the neighborhood was around, that turned out good".

The State Fire Marshal, Texas Rangers, DPS and Corpus Christi Police are involved.

Hunter has not been told much because it is still an open investigation.

