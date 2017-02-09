State Representatives receive leadership roles in house

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Major appointments Thursday for two of our State Representatives.

Speaker of the House Joe Straus announced committee assignments for the Texas House.

Representative Todd Hunter was reappointed as chairman of the powerful calendars committee. That panel basically controls the flow of all legislation in the house.

Representative Abel Herrero has been appointed to chair the House Committee on Land and Resource Management.

That committee oversees all matters relating to the management of public lands, the power of eminent domain, zoning and regulation of land use.

