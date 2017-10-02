Statue honoring fallen military aviators erected at Ropes Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A memorial honoring our fallen military aviators has been put up at Ropes Park on the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

A giant crane was used to position the seven-foot bronze statue Monday. The memorial is not meant to represent a single individual but instead all aviators who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's been three years in the making, since some pilots came and asked me to do this," said James Gourley, Vice President of Gourley Contractors. "Getting it approved, and the process of fundraising. Finally today is the day."

A walkway with customized bricks in honor of donors has also been placed around the memorial. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV