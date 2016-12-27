KIII
Close

Staying healthy in the New Year

2017 is merely days away and residents in the Coastal Bend have already started to plan for their New Year's resolution. The want for a healthier life is in demand.

Steven Cavazos, KIII 5:42 PM. CST December 27, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 2017 is merely days away and residents in the Coastal Bend have already started to plan for their New Year's resolution. The want for a healthier life is in demand.

Workout facilities tend to see a spike in the number of memberships at the beginning of the year, most working to keep those resolutions. Along with exercising, the City-County Health District urges people to take precautions when preparing meals in the kitchen.

Also, health experts want to remind people breaking bad tenancies is not easy but still achievable.

(© 2016 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories