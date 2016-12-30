Staying safe on the road this New Year's Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many of you will be ringing the New Year with a celebration, but law enforcement hope you'll ring it in safely. Local law enforcement plans to have pleny of extra officers on patrol looking for those who shouldn't be behind the wheel. This year several local companies are taking away any possible excuses for driving drunk.
Our Briana Whitney has the story.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs