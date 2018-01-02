Staying safe when using a space heater

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As people bring out their space heaters to stay warm, the potential for fire goes up, so the Corpus Christi Fire Department wants to warn residents to take precautions.

The CCFD said most fires happen when it's cold outside because some are not careful with heaters and fireplaces.

Officials recommend keeping things three feet away from space heaters and do not use power strips to plug in the space heaters. The devices are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat.

"Unfortunately every year we'll have some. It's not just the heaters, but some people will use a stove, which is a bad thing," CCFD Capt. James Brown said. "Some people may use generators. Make sure those things stay away from the house. If you are using anything gas powered, make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors."

Here's a checklist:

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Be sure to turn them off if you are leaving the room or going to sleep.

Keep heaters away from anything that can burn, like paper and rugs.

Do not leave space heaters in high traffic areas.

It is also important to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home.

