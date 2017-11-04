Stephanie Montez' family speaks out

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The LGBTQ community held a rally along the Corpus Christi Bayfront this Saturday in honor of 47-year-old, Stephanie Montez, a transgender woman who was murdered in Robstown in late October.

Her family spoke out for the first time exclusively to our Briana Whitney at the event, claiming their sister's murder had everything to do with being transgender.

