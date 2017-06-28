Store clerk chases away would be robber with pipe

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - In Kleberg County.

Kingsville detectives are searching for a man they say tried to rob a convenience store with a knife.

That robbery happened Saturday night at the Superette Store on Santa Gertrudis near 15th Street.

Surveillance video shows the man enter the store and pull out his knife. That is when the clerk grabbed a pipe and chased the man out of the store.

No money was taken.

Call 361-592-4636 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

