Store owner left bound, gagged by four masked men

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were called out to a convenience store on Van Loan Avenue Friday afternoon where the store owner was left bound and gagged by four masked men.

According to police, the four suspects had followed the store owner and tied him up thinking that he had a large sum of money stashed away. They were apparently mistaken because they ended up leaving the store owner bound and gagged for officers to find when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities said the suspects left the scene in a silver or gold Ford Taurus. If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV