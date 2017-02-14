(Photo: Josh Marshall, KHOU 11)

VAN VLECK, Texas -- Tornados and powerful winds pushed through the Greater Houston Area early Tuesday, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles. At least eight people suffered storm-related injuries, according to the National Weather Service.

The tiny town of Van Vleck, in Matagorda County, was among the hardest hit areas. Six people were hurt when an EF-1 tornado touched down, according to the National Weather Service.

One woman was shielding her children as their mobile home flipped upside down. She was taken to the hospital by helicopter with a possible spine injury.

Harry Hobbes told KHOU 11 News he went to the alive.

The tornado, with winds from 86 to 110 mph, ripped the roofs off of homes in the small Matagorda County community.

Viewer photos from across Van Vleck showed tree limbs and fence posts blown through a heavily damaged vehicle.

The NWS reports two people in that area were also hurt in a storm-related traffic accident.





