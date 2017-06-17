CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many took to the water Saturday for the annual Stringers for Scholarships fishing tournament.

The weigh-ins were held out at Marker 37.

All the money raised from the tournament goes to scholarships for students at Del Mar College.

46 teams took part in this year's tournament, more than previous years.

This year, winner's will receive trophies that were custom made by Del Mar Students from the school's machinery and welding departments.

