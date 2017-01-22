Strong Wind Gusts Create Perilous Conditions Across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

Strong winds caused problems across the Coastal Bend for the early part of Sunday. Folks in and around the town of Driscoll dealt with blowing dirt which created visibility concerns for drivers along FM 665. In Corpus Christi, emergency crews responded to several downed power lines. A downed power line is believed to have sparked a small brush fire near Holly and Greenwood. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph by the early afternoon and are expected to die down by 3 p.m.

(© 2017 KIII)