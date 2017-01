CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend had a windy Wednesday, with some areas receiving gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

Two power poles on the 5100 block of Alameda fell victim to the strong wind. The poles fell and crashed through a brickwall.

While there was heavy damage, no one was injured and there were no major power outages.

