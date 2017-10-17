Student from El Paso bring truckload of supplies to Rockport

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nearly two months after Hurricane Harvey donations continue to roll in for those communities still recovering from the storm.

A group of students from Jesus Chapel School from El Paso arrived in Rockport Tuesday with an 18-wheeler filled with supplies for kids and families in need. They were distributed at the HEB parking lot.

Supplies included hundreds of cases of water and several pallets of school supplies. 30 students participated in the event.

