Student pursues major in hopes of fixing mother's blindness

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College student Jessica Lybarger, a mechanical engineering major, said she is pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering so that someday she can build her mother a pair of robotic eyes.

Lybarger's mother was diagnosed seven years ago with diabetic retinopathy. The condition led to her mother going blind in both eyes, despite more than 100 surgeries.

In a post by Del Mar College, Jessica said, "I just want her to enjoy all the memories with us as a family. My mom has missed out on seeing my brother get married, and soon I will get married too. I hope that with the success of my robotics, I can help change the lives of others who suffer from the same condition as her."

