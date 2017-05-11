Students attend career expo at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More than 1,000 high school students attended a career expo at the American Bank Center Thursday. The event was the first of its kind in the Coastal Bend area.

Although some of the high school students know what they want to do after graduation, many are still trying to figure it out. That is why Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend organized the You Choose Youth Opportunities Career Expo.

Texas Workforce Commission officials said Corpus Christi is booming and with that comes more industry.

"We can already foresee we are going to have shortages if we really don't focus in on getting more of that future workforce lined up," said Ruth Hughes, Commissioner of the Texas Workforce Commission.

Medical, military, skills and trade, and public service industries were in attendance along with several colleges and universities.

Although Thursday's event was not a job fair, companies like Exxon said they received several resumes from excited students.

"Which is encouraging," said John Mabry, Operations Manager at Exxon Mobil. "It tells me that some of these youths are really thinking about their future."

Organizers said they hope to have future expos more often.

