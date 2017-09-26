Students attend Ready for College & Careers Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There's a bright future out there, especially for teenagers who haven't decided on a career yet.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend offered some Coastal Bend students a chance Tuesday to check out some of the careers that are out there for them.

It was the Ready for College & Careers Conference, and it was all part of Texas Industries Week, a time set aside each year to help students decide on a pathway to their futures.

"We're really showing them jobs right here in the Coastal Bend and the education pathways to those jobs," said Dr. Janet Cunningham, Executive Director of Employment Partners.

About 300 students participated -- juniors and seniors who are looking at post-secondary education but do not know what career they are truly interested in. Conference organizers brought in industry leaders from across the Coastal Bend to help them formulate their plans.

Organizers said it's all about informing students and educating them about what is at their fingertips if they have the drive and determination.

